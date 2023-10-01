Wyoming uses 2 long scores in the 3rd quarter to beat New Mexico 35-26

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Harrison Waylee rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown, Andrew Peasley contributed two touchdowns, and Wyoming beat New Mexico 35-26 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. Wyoming (4-1) has won seven of its last 11 conference openers and 6 of 10 in the Craig Bohl era. Wyoming used two long touchdowns in the third quarter to take control. The Lobos turned it over on their first drive of the second half when Wrook Brown picked of a pass and returned it to midfield. On the next play, Waylee escaped several tackles and raced for a 46-yard touchdown that gave Wyoming a 22-9 lead. Ayir Asante added a 66-yard catch-and-run score to make it 29-12 with eight seconds left in the third.

