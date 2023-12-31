Wyoming sends coach Bohl into retirement as a winner with 16-15 win over Toledo in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — John Hoyland kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Wyoming sent coach Craig Bohl into retirement a winner with a 16-15 win over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl. Bohl is retiring after 42 years of coaching and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will take over next season. Playing in a third straight bowl game for the first time, the Cowboys trailed 15-6 heading into the fourth quarter after giving up a safety and a field goal in the third. Evan Svoboda scored on a 1-yard sneak and Hoyland capped the comeback with his third field goal of the afternoon.

