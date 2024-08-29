Wyoming debuts new coach against Arizona State, which plays first football game as Big 12 member

Wyoming gets a juicy opportunity to knock off a program from a power conference when it travels to Arizona State, which is still rebuilding under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. The Cowboys will be led by first-year coach Jay Sawvel, who takes over for the retired Craig Bohl. Sawvel has been the program’s offensive coordinator since 2020. Arizona State plays its first football game as a member of the Big 12, joining Arizona, Utah and Colorado in their move from the Pac-12. The Sun Devils hope to build some momentum under Dillingham after two straight 3-9 seasons.

