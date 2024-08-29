Wyoming debuts new coach against Arizona State, which plays first football game as Big 12 member

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

Wyoming gets a juicy opportunity to knock off a program from a power conference when it travels to Arizona State, which is still rebuilding under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. The Cowboys will be led by first-year coach Jay Sawvel, who takes over for the retired Craig Bohl. Sawvel has been the program’s offensive coordinator since 2020. Arizona State plays its first football game as a member of the Big 12, joining Arizona, Utah and Colorado in their move from the Pac-12. The Sun Devils hope to build some momentum under Dillingham after two straight 3-9 seasons.

