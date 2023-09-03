Wyoming converts on 4th down and 2-point conversion to upset visiting Texas Tech 35-33 in 2OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley through an 11-yard touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg on a fourth-and-7, and running back Sam Scott punched in the 2-point conversion as Wyoming stunned Texas Tech 35-33 in double-overtime in the season opener for both teams. Tyler Shough, who finished with 338 yards passing and three touchdowns, had given the Red Raiders a 33-27 lead after finding Jerand Bradley for a 15-yard score, but the senior quarterback’s conversion pass failed. Scott’s walk-off score sent the crowd of 26,450 pouring onto the field following a game that was delayed for 78 minutes due to a lightning.

