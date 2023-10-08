Wyoming beats No. 24 Fresno State 24-19, ends 2nd-longest win streak in the nation at 14 games

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes and nose tackle Cole Godbout had an interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter as Wyoming beat No. 24 Fresno State 24-19, ending the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games. Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) ended a four-game losing streak against the defending conference champion Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). The win was Wyoming’s first over a ranked opponent since Nov. 19, 2016 (San Diego State). Fresno State hadn’t lost since Oct. 8, 2022, at Boise State, and entered the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013. Peasley finished 19 of 27 for 183 yards with the three scoring passes, and John Hoyland added a 34-yard field goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.