Wyoming beats No. 24 Fresno State 24-19, ends 2nd-longest win streak in the nation at 14 games

By The Associated Press
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes and nose tackle Cole Godbout had an interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter as Wyoming beat No. 24 Fresno State 24-19, ending the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games. Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) ended a four-game losing streak against the defending conference champion Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). The win was Wyoming’s first over a ranked opponent since Nov. 19, 2016 (San Diego State). Fresno State hadn’t lost since Oct. 8, 2022, at Boise State, and entered the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013. Peasley finished 19 of 27 for 183 yards with the three scoring passes, and John Hoyland added a 34-yard field goal.

