Wynstock wins Los Alamitos Futurity for trainer Bob Baffert’s 8th victory in 10 years

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Wynstock has won the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity by a half-length after a stewards’ inquiry. The colt gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his eighth victory in 10 years in the race for 2-year-olds. Wynstock ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.53 at Los Alamitos. He paid $29.40, $7.80 and $3.80 at 13-1 odds. The colt is owned by Edward Allred, who owns the Orange County racetrack, and racing executive Jack Liebau. Coach Prime, the 4-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, finished third. Baffert’s other horse, Wine Me Up, finished fourth in the field of five.

