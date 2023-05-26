Wynne, Kilfoyl lead Oklahoma State over Oregon in Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Morgyn Wynne hit a three-run home run, Lexi Kilfoyl retired the last 20 batters she faced, and sixth-seeded Oklahoma State rolled to an 8-1 win over Oregon in the first game of the Stillwater Super Regional. After the Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Alyssa Daniell, Kilfoyl took command and finished with a three-hitter with 13 outs being groundouts. Her offense broke loose with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth. Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.