Wyndham Clark trying to regain his form as he begins his U.S. Open title defense at Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Defending U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 this week trying to find the game that served him so well at Los Angeles Country Club. In his last three tournaments, Clark played four rounds over par in defense of his Wells Fargo title and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the Memorial. Clark admitted that “I’ve been kind of bummed as of late with my game,” but he has been practicing well and that gives him confidence that he is not far away from contention.

