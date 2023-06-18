Wyndham Clark takes 1-shot lead over Rory McIlroy into back 9 on final day of US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark had a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy with nine holes left in the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark is a 29-year-old Denver native playing in only his seventh major. He separated from third-round co-leader Rickie Fowler with three early birdies while Fowler bogeyed three of his first seven holes. Clark then persevered through trouble before the turn to stay in the lead. McIlroy was much steadier than his fellow leaders, but he will have to overcome his recent form on the back nine, where he was a combined 2 over in the first three rounds.

