Wydner accounts for 3 TDs and West Georgia wins in its Division-I debut, 38-29 over Samford

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Davin Wydner passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead West Georgia to a 38-29 win over Samford in the Wolves’ Division-I debut on Saturday. West Georgia left Division II for the FCS this season and gave new coach Joel Taylor the victory. Wydner, an Ole Miss transfer on a West Georgia team with more than 60 newcomers, was 24-of-35 passing for 271 yards and ran for 58 more. Karmello English had six catches for a 108 yards and Chase Belcher rushed for a pair of scores.

