Wyatt wins men’s World Cup skeleton race, with Grotheer sidelined by injury

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Christopher Grotheer is still unbeaten this season. He’s just no longer the World Cup men’s skeleton points leader. Britain’s Marcus Wyatt took over the World Cup lead with a win in a race at Sigulda, Latvia, on Friday. Grotheer — the reigning Olympic champion who had won all four World Cup races entering this weekend — was injured during training on Tuesday and did not compete. That opened the door for Wyatt to take over as the points leader. In the women’s race, Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was the fifth winner in as many races on the circuit this season. Austria’s Janine Flock was second and Belgium’s Kim Meylemans finished third.

