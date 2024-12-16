WVU will play No. 25 Memphis in Frisco Bowl before re-hired Rich Rodriguez returns to the sideline

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — West Virginia’s first game after hiring Rich Rodriguez as head coach again will be in a bowl. Just like it was his first time 24 years ago. But Rodriguez won’t coach the Mountaineers in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night against 25th-ranked Memphis. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will serve as the interim head coach in place of the fired Neal Brown. Memphis already has consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in its 109-season history. This is the Tigers’ 11th consecutive year to make a bowl, the longest current streak by a Group of Five team. West Virginia is 6-6.

