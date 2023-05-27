Wulfert, Phillips help Oklahoma State top Texas Tech 8-1, force second semifinal game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Wulfert drove in three runs, Brennan Phillips pitched six strong innings, and Oklahoma State stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship semifinals by defeating Texas Tech 8-1 to force a rematch with the Red Raiders. The winner of Saturday’s second game will advance to the one-game championship against TCU on Sunday. Wulfert doubled and later scored in a four-run third inning and added a two-run single in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. The Cowboys got their eight runs on eight hits and were helped by two Texas Tech errors. Phillips entered with a 9.69 ERA in 26 innings pitched but allowed only one run on four hits in six innings.

