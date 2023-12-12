WTA Chairman Steve Simon will relinquish his CEO duties and President Micky Lawler is leaving

Steve Simon will relinquish his CEO duties at the women’s tennis tour while staying on as Executive Chairman under an organizational restructuring of the WTA. Simon said the changes announced Tuesday have been in the works for several months and are not connected to player complaints that emerged during the WTA’s season-ending championships last month. A new CEO will report to Simon, as will the CEO of WTA Ventures, the commercial enterprise with CVC Capital Partners that was formed this year. Another move announced Tuesday: WTA President Micky Lawler will leave that post and will not be replaced.

