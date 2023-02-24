WSU women get first win at Pauley Pavilion, top No. 17 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left and Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 for its first-ever win at Pauley Pavilion. Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history. Wallack’s 3-ponter started a 6-0 run and UCLA was undone by closing on 2-of-12 shooting in the final five minutes.

