Written off, 14-man England’s guts and Ford’s boot deliver win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — George Ford kicked everything, including three first-half drop goals, to give 14-man England a pressure-relieving 27-10 win over Argentina at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. England was down a man from the opening minutes after flanker Tom Curry’s head clash with Juan Cruz Mallia resulted in a red card for him. But England took nearly every chance that came its way from a sloppy Argentina to start Pool D with a big win no one saw coming. Flyhalf Ford kicked also landed six penalties and scored all England’s points.

