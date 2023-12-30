Wrightsell scores 19, Alabama defeats Liberty 101-56 at C.M. Newton Classic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored a season-high 19 points to lead six players in double figures and Alabama rolled to a 101-56 victory over Liberty at the C.M. Newton Classic. Wrightsell made 6 of 8 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and both his free throws for the Crimson Tide (8-5), who topped the century mark for a fifth time this season. Nate Oats became the fastest coach to win 100 games at the school. Kaden Metheny led the Flames (10-4) with 14 points, while Zach Cleveland added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

