Wright’s late jumper lifts Vanderbilt over No. 23 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Wright hit a go-ahead fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points and Vanderbilt topped No. 23 Kentucky 68-66 for its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007. The surging Commodores earned their seventh win in eight games and are 7-3 since losing to Kentucky 69-53 last month in Nashville. They trailed 26-21 late in the first half before leading 34-30 at halftime and 46-35 early in the second half before withstanding Kentucky’s rally for a 66-64 advantage with 1:10 left on Oscar Tshiebwe’s layup. Tshiebwe finished with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Wright answered with a drive from the right wing to tie the game with 42 seconds left.

