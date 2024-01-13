Wright’s game winner sends South Carolina past Missouri in 71-69 OT thriller

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — South Carolina reserve Jacobi Wright scored 11 points and his fadeaway jumper over Missouri’s 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover with 13 seconds left in overtime served as the game winner and the Gamecocks beat the Tigers 71-69. B.J. Mack led South Carolina with 21 points. Noah Carter led Missouri with 23 points. Carter’s final miss from 3 was an off-balance, contested shot as time expired to end the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.