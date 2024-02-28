Wright’s 17 points, Reed’s late block help LSU beat Georgia 67-66

BATON ROUGE, La, (AP) — Jordan Wright made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 17 points, Jalen Reed blocked a shot just before the buzzer and LSU blew a 15-point lead before the Tigers beat Georgia 67-66. Wright scored six consecutive points for LSU before his steal led to a fast-break layup by Tyrell Ward that gave the Tigers a 65-64 lead with 2 minutes remaining. Neither team scored until Justin Hill made a jumper with 29 seconds to go and Will Baker hit two free throws 14 seconds later to cap the scoring. Reed swatted Noah Thomasson’s potential winning layup in the closing seconds and Wright grabbed the rebound to seal the win. Thomasson led the Bulldogs with 16 points and Hill added 11.

