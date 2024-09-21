Wright throws 4 TD passes; Cabrera kicks 55-yard FG to lift Clark Atlanta over Bethune-Cookman 38-37

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — avid Wright III threw four touchdown passes and Leonardo Cabrera kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to give Division II-member Clark Atlanta a 38-37 victory over Bethune-Cookman/ Wright’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Armone Harris pulled the Panthers to 37-35 with 4:12 remaining. With 1:41 left, Wright began an 11-yard, 61-yard drive, aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to set up the game-winning kick. Cam’Ron Ransom threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Bethune-Cookman (0-4), which led 34-14 at halftime.

