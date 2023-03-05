Wright scores 19, Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State 77-72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final seconds and finished with 19 points, Ezra Manjon had 15 points and seven assists and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State 77-72 in the regular season finale for both teams. Vanderbilt, which has won eight of its last nine games following a 101-44 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Jan. 31., earned a first-round bye and the No. 6 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with a career-high tying 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jeffries added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Shakeel Moore scored 13 points.

