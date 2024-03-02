Wright, Reed help LSU cruise to 75-61 victory over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright had 15 points, Jalen Reed came off the bench to score 13 and LSU breezed to a wire-to-wire 75-61 victory over Vanderbilt. Wright made 5 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws for the Tigers (16-13, 8-8 Southeastern Conference). He grabbed seven rebounds. Reed hit 4 of 6 from the floor with a 3-pointer and 4 of 6 at the foul line, adding six rebounds. Will Baker, Tyrelll Ward and reserve Mike Williams III all scored 10. Tyrin Lawrence had 21 points to lead the Commodores (8-21, 3-13), who surrendered the first seven points of the game and trailed the rest of the way.

