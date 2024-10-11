Wright prepared for Hurricane Milton, then for the Seahawks as the 49ers’ new kicker

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s been a hectic week for Matthew Wright. Even for an emergency kicker. Wright signed with the 49ers on Tuesday, after San Francisco lost starter Jake Moody to a high ankle sprain in its loss last week to the Arizona Cardinals. He went 3 for 3 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points in the 49ers’ 36-24 win at Seattle on Thursday night. Wright had a challenging week, and not just because he joined a new team on short notice. When he got word the 49ers were interested, he was packing up his belongings at home in Florida to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

