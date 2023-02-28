Wright leads NC Central past Norfolk State 76-75 in OT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright scored five of his 20 points in overtime and North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 76-75. Wright added six rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (16-11, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Fred Cleveland Jr. totaled 16 points and Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 10. Kris Bankston led the Spartans (20-9, 9-4) with 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.