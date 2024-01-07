Wright leads LSU to 68-53 victory over Texas A&M in SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Wright finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power LSU to a 68-53 victory over Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference opener. Wright made 7 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 6 free throws for the Tigers. Jalen Cook sank two 3-pointers and scored 13. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 23 points, sinking 3 of 12 from beyond the arc.

