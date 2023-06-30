Wright is set to initially remain with the Commanders after Harris group takes over, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Jason Wright is expected to retain his job as president of the Washington Commanders at least initially after Josh Harris’ group takes over. Wright has served in the role since the summer of 2020. It’s expected that he’ll be an important part of the transition between Dan Snyder and new ownership that also includes Magic Johnson. NFL owners are set to consider and potentially vote to approve the record $6.05 billion sale at a meeting July 20 in Minneapolis.

