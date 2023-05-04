BOSTON (AP) — Wrexham will play Como from Italy’s second tier, a U.S. Women side of former national team players led by Heather O’Reilly and a Say Word team paying homage to North Carolina and Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Group D of a seven-on-seven tournament from June 1-4 in Cary, North Carolina. A Welsh club bought in 2020 by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham has been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer for next season. Cesc Fabregas, Chad OchoCinco Johnson, Mia Hamm and Noah Beck have committed to play in the $1 million, 32-team, winner-take-all event.

