Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was injured in a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop early in a friendly and had to be helped off the field. Mullin collided with Bishop just outside the box in the 11th minute and was down for about seven minutes. A stretcher and a cart were sent out and Mullin was surrounded by medical personnel, but he eventually got up and slowly walked off with assistance. There was no immediate word on his injury. Bishop was not injured. Wrexham is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

