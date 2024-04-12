Wrexham eyes another promotion, this time to 3rd tier of English soccer

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham can secure another Hollywood ending on Saturday. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds is on the verge of back-to-back promotions — this time to the third tier of English soccer, and that would be two steps away from the Premier League. Wrexham can guarantee promotion Saturday if it beats Forest Green at the Racecourse Ground stadium and if both MK Dons and Barrow fail to win. With three games remaining, Wrexham is second in League Two — four points behind Stockport. The top three teams are automatically promoted to League One and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot.

