Wrestlers give US 100 golds at Pan American Games, with more competition ahead

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two championship performances in wrestling has given the United States 100 gold medals at the Pan American Games in Chile with two more days of competition ahead. Ildar Hafizov beat Cuba’s Kevin de Armas 7-5 in the 60-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling competition on Friday, while Kamal Bey defeated Brazil’s Joilson de Brito 12-5 in the 77-kilogram Greco-Roman category. The U.S. took home 117 gold medals at the Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru four years ago. The U.S. sent 631 athletes to Chile, mostly up-and-coming competitors with little chance of qualifying for next year’s Paris Olympics.

