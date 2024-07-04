Wrestler Kyle Snyder looks to become fourth American to win two Olympic gold medals

Kyle Snyder already has one of the best resumes ever for a U.S. wrestler, and he’s just now hitting his prime. He became the youngest American wrestler ever to win Olympic gold during the 2016 Games, then he claimed silver at the Tokyo Games. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State who has won three world championships. Now 28, he looks to add to his legacy. If he wins gold at the Paris Olympics in the 97 kilogram freestyle category, he would join George Mehnert, John Smith and Bruce Baumgartner as the only two-time American gold medalists.

