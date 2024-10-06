WR Nick Nash throws 16-yard TD pass with 50 seconds left as SJSU beats Nevada 35-31

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Nick Nash threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Bates with 50 seconds to play to help San Jose State beat Nevada 35-31. Emmett Brown threw two touchdown passes, including a 24-yarder to Nash, before he was replaced by backup Walker Eget. Brown finished 12-of-28 passing for 170 yards and Eget completed 10 of 13 for 141 yards — including a 51-yard pass to Sebastian Macaluso to the 16 that set up the winning TD. Eget, from the shotgun, threw a lateral pass to Nash on the right side, who threw it back to Bates in the front-left corner of the end zone to cap the scoring. Brendon Lewis passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and added 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries for Nevada.

