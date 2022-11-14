WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money last him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) play host to the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants when he was benched for the second half of New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope coming into the game the 29-year-old veteran would start displaying some of the form that enticed the Giants to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021. His first season was a bust with 37 catches. He had two this season and his comeback from an injury Sunday ended when he dropped a 5-yard pass late in the first half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.