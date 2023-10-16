WR Johnny Wilson, QB Jordan Travis good to go as No. 4 FSU prepares for 16th-ranked Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State should be close to full strength offensively for its matchup against 16th-ranked Duke on Saturday. Coach Mike Norvell says receiver Johnny Wilson, quarterback Jordan Travis and offensive tackle Bless Harris are good to go this week in practice. Backup offensive tackle Darius Washington also could play against the Blue Devils. Norvell says Wilson, a 6-foot-7 junior who sat out the team’s 41-3 victory over Syracuse because of an undisclosed injury “progressed really well over the weekend.”

