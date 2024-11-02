WR DK Metcalf to miss Seahawks’ game Sunday against Rams with knee sprain

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Wide receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out of the Seattle Seahawks’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams because of a right knee sprain. It will be the second game Metcalf misses because of an MCL sprain that he sustained at Atlanta on Oct. 20. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said earlier in the week that he was hopeful Metcalf would return against the Rams, but ruled him out on Friday. Metcalf has not practiced this week. Metcalf has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.