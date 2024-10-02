WR Diontae Johnson not worrying about trade rumors, would prefer to stay with the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With several NFL teams including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in need of a top-notch wide receiver, Diontae Johnson’s name has emerged as a possible trade candidate. The Panthers wide receiver said Wednesday that he would prefer to remain in Carolina and sign a long-term contract, but acknowledged his future is largely out of his hands. The Panthers acquired Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has developed into the team’s No. 1 wide receiver since Andy Dalton took over at quarterback in Week 3. Johnson has been targeted 27 times in the past two games and has 15 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He is in the final year of his contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.