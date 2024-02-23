WR Demarcus Robinson has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because Robinson has yet to sign the deal. Robinson became an important target for Matthew Stafford down the stretch while Los Angeles earned a playoff berth. Despite not making his first catch of the season until Nov. 5, he finished with 26 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns, scoring in four consecutive games in December.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.