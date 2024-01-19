WR Davis, CB Benford among Bills players ruled out for playoff game vs Chiefs

Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Christian Benford are starters who will be out with knee injuries when the Bills host Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff game. Bills coach Sean McDermott also said backup safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and backup linebacker Baylon Spector (back) won’t play against the Chiefs. Davis and Rapp will miss their second straight games. Davis caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He caught eight passes for 201 yards against the Chiefs in a playoff loss two years ago.

