WR Andrel Anthony will miss the rest of the season for No. 5 Oklahoma with leg injury

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony will have season-ending surgery after suffering a leg injury against Texas. The transfer from Michigan led the fifth-ranked Sooners with 429 yards receiving through six games. Although Anthony was a stabilizer, receiver might be the team’s deepest position. Jalil Farooq has 415 yards and Drake Stoops leads the team with 29 catches. Freshman Nic Anderson leads the team with six touchdown receptions, including the game winner against Texas. Jayden Gibson averages 26.5 yards on six catches.

