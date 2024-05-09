WR Allen Robinson signs free-agent contract with Giants. Joins first-round draft pick Malik Nabers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a free-agent contract with the hope he can help boost the team’s middling passing game. The Giants announced the signing two months after Robinson was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a cost-cutting move. The 30-year-old Robinson is a veteran presence in a receivers room that is adding first-round draft pick Malik Nabers out of LSU. Robinson started all 17 games for the Steelers last season and caught 34 balls for 280 yards, both career lows except for the 2017 season when he was limited to one game by injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.