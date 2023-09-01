Wozniacki’s comeback to tennis and US Open rolls on with victory over American Brady

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback to tennis and the U.S. Open rolled on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady, another player making a return to the game after a yearslong absence. The 33-year-old from Denmark raised her fists in the air and glanced over to her husband in the stands when she closed out the match to move into the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows in just her third tournament back after 3 ½ years away. Wozniacki will play the winner of the match later between No. 6 Coco Gauff and 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.