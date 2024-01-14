Wozniacki into the 2nd round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom

Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the second round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom. She was up a set and a break when 20th-seeded Magda Linette retired in the second set of their Sunday night match. Wozniacki was leading 6-2, 2-0 when the 2023 semifinalist was treated by the trainer and decided she could not continue. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open for her breakthrough major title. She retired in 2020 and had two children before returning to the tour last year in time for the U.S. Open.

