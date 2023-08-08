Wozniacki comes out of retirement, wins first-round match in straight sets at National Bank Open

MONTREAL (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis, defeating Kimberly Birrell in straight sets at the National Bank Open on Tuesday. The Dane will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who beat Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4, 6-2. Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action. In the next round, she’ll face No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil — who beat Fernandez in the second round in Toronto last year. American qualifier Danielle Collins needed just 72 minutes to eliminate Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in two sets. Collins, who defeated Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard on Saturday, will next face eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.