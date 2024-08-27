Wout van Aert wins his third Spanish Vuelta stage this year as Ben O’Connor keeps overall lead

BAIONA, Spain (AP) — Wout van Aert’s third stage win in the Spanish Vuelta this year was a special one as it came in front of his family. Van Aert’s relatives were watching when he made his move over the summits of Galicia to win the 10th stage. Ben O’Connor kept the overall lead for a fifth straight day. Aert had a dominant performance through the 99.4-mile mountain stage from Ponteareas to Baiona in Spain’s northwest. He had already won the third and seventh stages.

