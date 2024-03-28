Wout van Aert has surgery after bad crash; could miss Giro d’Italia

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert has undergone surgery after suffering multiple fractures in a crash. His Visma-Lease a Bike team says his Giro d’Italia entry is uncertain. Van Aert crashed at high speed on Wednesday during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race. He suffered a broken sternum, broken collarbone and broken ribs. The accident has ruled him out of Sunday’s Tour of Flanders classic, one of his main goals this season. He will be sidelined for weeks. The Giro is in May.

