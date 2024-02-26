Wounded Bayern Munich poised to appoint Max Eberl to oversee shakeup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich looks set to appoint Max Eberl to oversee a major shakeup as it faces the prospect of its first season without a major trophy for 12 years. The Bavarian powerhouse is expected to confirm Eberl as its new sporting director this week. He will be charged with rejuvenating a team that has lost its aura of dominance and no longer demonstrates the assured belief it used to as the best in Germany. Eberl enjoyed success as sporting director at Borussia Mönchengladbach from 2008 until he quit abruptly, citing burnout, in January 2022. He joined Leipzig in the same role eight months later but was fired last September for “his failure to commit to the club.”

