Wounded Bayern Munich appoints new sports director to oversee shakeup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has appointed Max Eberl as its new sports director to oversee a major shakeup while it faces the prospect of a first season without a major trophy for 12 years. The Bavarian powerhouse says Eberl will take over on Friday and has signed a contract through June 2027. Eberl is charged with rejuvenating a team that has lost its aura of dominance and no longer demonstrates the assured belief it used to as the best in Germany. He enjoyed success as sporting director at Borussia Mönchengladbach from 2008 until he quit abruptly in January 2022. He cited burnout. He later spent a year at Leipzig in the same role.

