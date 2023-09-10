Woullard and Smith combine for 214 yards rushing, leads UL Monroe over Lamar 24-14

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isaiah Woullard and Hunter Smith each ran for more than 100 yards and UL Monroe beat Lamar 24-14. Woullard had 113 yards rushing on 14 carries. Smith added 101 yards on 13 attempts and his 27-yard touchdown run opened the scoring late in the first quarter. Tristan Driggers recovered the ball in the end zone after a blocked punt, and Thad Franklin Jr. scored from a yard out in the second quarter that gave UL Monroe (2-0) a 21-0 halftime lead. Lamar (0-2) scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Derek McCormick kicked a 30-yard field goal.

