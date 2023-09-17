Worthy TD sparks No. 4 Texas as Longhorns pull away late from Wyoming 31-10

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Xavier Worthy caught a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Jerrin Thompson added an interception return for another score minutes later as No. 4 Texas pulled away late from Wyoming for a 31-10 victory. The win pushed the Longhorns to 3-0 for the firs time since 2012. Jonathon Brooks added 164 yards rushing for Texas. Harrison Waylee led Wyoming with 110 yards rushing and a 62-yard touchdown. The game was tied 10-10 to start the fourth quarter before Worthy broke the game open with a short catch and scamper along the sideline to the end zone.

